Early morning house fire in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) A home in Bath Township is now damaged after a fire that happened early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m.

It happened on Cutler Road.

Fire officials with Bath Township Fire Department say that one person was in the house, but made it out safely.

Officials say when they arrived the garage was fully engulfed and the flames then spread to the home.

Fire officials tell 6 news that four fire departments helped assist with the fire.

Bath Township, Dewitt Township, DeWitt Area Emergency Services Authority, and Laingsburg Fire department were all on the scene.

As of right now, there are no injuries reported and this incident is still being investigated.