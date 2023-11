LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing firefighters responded to a house fire around 5 Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Harrison Rd. and Michigan Ave. at 1049 Cresenwood Rd.

According to the fire department, a fire in the kitchen was the reason for the call.

Firefighters did confirm one person was at home when the fire happened and that person was able to get out of the two-story home unharmed.

Early morning house fire in East Lansing at 1049 W Cresenwood Rd. (WLNS)

At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.