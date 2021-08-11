Early morning house fire in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A home in East Lansing is now damaged after an early morning fire on Wednesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

A Meridian Township officer was responding to a service call near the corner of Biber St. and Porter Ave. in East Lansing and when he arrived, he discovered the second floor of a home on Biber St. was on fire.

Shortly after, the East Lansing Fire Department was called. Firefighters confirmed with 6 News that one person was in the house and didn’t know it was on fire. The person was evacuated and officials are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated on 6 News and WLNS.com.