LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire around five Tuesday morning.

The home is on the 4000 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. near East Cavanaugh Rd.

According to a fire official on the scene, no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Lansing fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire at a home on the 4000 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. near East Cavanaugh Rd. (WLNS)

The cause of the fire and amount of damage remains under investigation.