LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Beginning Monday, Oct. 30, select communities in Michigan will offer early voting. That includes Lansing, East Lansing, Delta Township and Windsor Township.

This is a trial for implementation of a constitutional requirement that begins in 2024.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says he’s eager to test early vote provisions in the city. Just as a voter would at the polls on election day, they’ll be asked to fill out an application. After that, they’ll be handed a ballot – provided a space to vote in secret and then have the ballot entered into a tabulator.

Voters can still request an absentee ballot.

Multiple options are important for voters, says Swope.

“There are a pool of people that really think it’s important to put their ballot directly in the tabulator themselves,” he says. “And I understand that, respect it. And now they have an opportunity to that before election day or on election day – whatever they choose.”

Here are the days and times voters can cast their ballot early in Lansing, at the City Clerk’s Election Unit, 2500 S. Washington Ave. :

Saturday, October 28th, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Monday, October 30th 9:00 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31 st 9:00 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m. -4:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 1 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 2 9:00 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

Friday November 3 9:00 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4th, 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Sunday, November 5th, 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Early voting in Delta Township will begin Oct. 30 and be held in the Delta Township Administration Building, Meeting Room A, 7710 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, 48917:

Monday October 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, November 3, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

East Lansing voters can cast their ballots early beginning Monday as well. Early voting will be held at the East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Rd. East Lansing: