LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Early voting in 12 jurisdictions across the state is complete.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says more than 4,600 Michigan voters cast ballots in the early voting jurisdictions. That includes in Lansing, East Lansing and Delta Township.

Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark the early voting was “very successful.”

The pilot program, in preparation for early voting implementation statewide in 2024, began on Oct. 28. The pilot locations, Benson notes in her press statement, allowed clerks to identify processes needing improvement as the state implements the 2024 statewide requirement.

Among the issues identified by clerks, according to the press release: “Key functionality needs for electronic and paper early voting pollbooks; paper forms used in early voting sites; best practices for tabulators, voter-assist terminals and ballots; and training and instructional materials for election workers and voters.”

Although early voting is done, the clerks still have additional steps to complete the process. They will still have to print the results from the early tabulators, complete the election night canvass. Those may also identify additional concerns and issues.