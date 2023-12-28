LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you were in southeast Michigan on Wednesday, it’s possible that you may have felt some tremors–and not just from surviving the holidays.

CBS Detroit reported Wednesday that people in some parts of southeastern Michigan could feel a small earthquake Wednesday. The earthquake was confirmed by the Canadian Department of Natural Resources.

An earthquake, of magnitude 2.5, took place just over the border with Canada on Wednesday. (Earthquakes Canada)

The earthquake, of magnitude 2.5, originated near Corunna, Ontario, which is just on the other side of the St. Clair River. According to CBS Detroit, it was “lightly felt” in St. Clair and Macomb counties.