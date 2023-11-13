LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices across Michigan are on a downward trend this week. If you visit the pump, you will pay an average of $3.37 for regular unleaded. That’s 15 cents less than this time last month and 68 cents less than this time last year.

You’ll pay an average of $50 for a 15-gallon tank of gas; that’s $28 less than last June’s high price of 2022.

Oil prices fell last week, because of a stronger dollar and reduced market concerns related to the Middle East conflict. “If demand declines, alongside lower crude oil prices, drivers may see gas prices drop further,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

You’ll find the highest average gas prices in Jackson ($3.44), Ann Arbor ($3.43) and Marquette ($3.42). For the cheapest prices at the pump, stop over in Grand Rapids ($3.32), Benton Harbor ($3.33) or Saginaw ($3.34).