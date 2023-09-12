In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BLACKMAN Twp., Mich. (WLNS) – Students at East Jackson Community Schools got out of class early Tuesday.

The move came after Blackman-Leoni Township police approached the district at about 9 a.m. seeking the early dismissal of classes so the agency could conduct an ongoing investigation into a ‘cybercrime.’

Steve Doer, superintendent of East Jackson Schools, says its unclear what crime is being investigated. However, he tells 6 News he has confirmed this afternoon the district was not the victim of a cyber crime.

The dismissal Tuesday is expected to be a one time incident, he says.

Blackman-Leoni Township Police didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry Tuesday night.