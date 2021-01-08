East Jackson Elementary School closed for two weeks after employee tests positive for Covid-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Just days after returning from winter break, district officials are handling a positive case of Covid-19 at the East Jackson Elementary School.

Superintendent of East Jackson Community Schools, Steve Doerr, says a staff member in the district tested positive.

“They left school Tuesday morning, unrelated, for the rest of the day, found out that they might have been exposed or were exposed by a family member outside of school on Wednesday, and then started developing symptoms on Thursday, got tested, we found out on Friday,” said Doerr.

He added that the employee was in multiple different classrooms and they’re not sure when the staff member was contagious, so they’re closing the building.

“We’re following the Jackson County Health Department’s guidance on that, they’ve been pretty good at providing good guidance and this is the safest thing to do,” said Doerr.

The elementary school has been in person since the beginning of the school year and had one other positive case back in November. “This is happening in pretty much every school in the country and unfortunately it’s unavoidable and it’s a very big challenge for us,” said Doerr.

In a letter sent out to families, it says that contact tracing stopped when officials realized the employee had been in multiple classrooms, but they’re still trying to notify people that were in close contact.

Letter that was sent to families from the school district

“If you didn’t get notified, it’s important to know that your child in the school was safe,” said Doerr.

East Jackson High School will remain open for classes. Before this news even broke, the district and Henry Ford Allegiance Health has planned for the high school to serve as a space for employees with the district to receive Covid-19 vaccines, those plans are still in place.