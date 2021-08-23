East Lansing announces new hourly parking voucher program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Parking Division has announced a new voucher program for hourly parking downtown.

The Discount Multi-Use Voucher program will allow customers to purchase parking vouchers at a 50% discount. Residents can purchase $100 parking vouchers for $50, or $50 parking vouchers for $25. The vouchers are good for any of East Lansing’s downtown gated parking areas.

For frequent parkers, the City of East Lansing will offer monthly parking permits that is 70% than the daily parking maximum fee.

The East Lansing Parking Division is also planning to offer an All-Access VIP Parking Permit this year, which will allow customers to park in any of the downtown gated facilities.

Vouchesr or monthly permit can be purchased at the East Lansing Finance Department, located at East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road.

Additional parking information can be found at www.cityofeastlansing.com/parkingdowntown and parking customers with questions can contact the East Lansing Parking Office at (517) 337-1277.