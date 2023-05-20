EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The annual East Lansing Art Festival is back for its 60th year this weekend.

The festival is bringing more than 150 artists and vendors, and will attract thousands of visitors to downtown East Lansing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Artist booths will be placed along M.A.C. Avenue between Grand River Avenue and Albert Avenue, and on Albert Avenue from M.A.C. Avenue to Bailey Street.

East Lansing Art Festival not only features beautiful artwork from Michigan-based and nationally renowned artists, there will also be live music and other entertainment to enjoy on Ann Street Plaza.

Artist demonstrations can be found at Fountain Square and a food court will be set up in the Bailey Street parking lot.

For more information, visit www.elartfest.com.