East Lansing art gallery closing after 30 years in business

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan art gallery is closing at the end of the year and while the owners are ready to retire, they say having to shut down came earlier than anticipated.

After thirty years, Mackerel Sky in East Lansing is officially closing its doors and it’s largely due to the construction in the area.

“We just felt as though it wasn’t a good environment for us,” said Linda Dufelmeier, one of the co-owners of Mackerel Sky.

Whether it’s earrings, wrapping paper, or selling other unique gifts, Dufelmeier says it’s bittersweet to see her shop close.

“People can’t find a place to park and streets are closed and physically it’s impossible to get here, you just don’t have business,” said Dufelmeier.

Dufelmeier owns the store on M.A.C. Avenue with her husband Tom. She says over the years it’s just gotten too tough, being right in the middle of all of the changes.

“One of the reasons why we wanted to have all the newsletters up is so that people could remember how happy everything was before the construction started,” said Dufelmeier.

“I am very sad actually,” said Ada Lapham, Linda and Tom’s great-niece.

Lapham has worked in the gallery since she was a little girl.

“I understand why we’re closing and I’m happy Tom and Linda finally get to retire, but also I’m sad cause it’s been a big part of me for a long time,” said Lapham.

To the customers, Linda just wants to say thank you.

“For their loyalty, and for their advice, and their love, and that’s what it’s been all about, especially in the last couple months,” said Dufelmeier.

Mackerel Sky’s official closing date is December 31st at 2 p.m., so if you still want to stop by, you do have time.