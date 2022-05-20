EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The annual East Lansing Art Festival is back. Organizers and artists set up tents and blocked off the roads on Friday.

The event will begin on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and end Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers said more than 150 artists from around the United States will be at the event. There will also be art vendors, performances and demonstrations throughout the weekend.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone, of all ages to mingle, hang out and enjoy the downtown without cars and vehicles hindering them,” Heather Majano, the Art Festival coordinator said.

With heavy traffic in the downtown area, organizers said CATA will be shuttling people in from Michigan State University’s campus for only 50 cents a trip.

Admission to the event is free and Majano said this event is a staple for the East Lansing community.

“It makes our small town feel really special,” Majano said.