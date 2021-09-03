East Lansing bars preparing for high turnout as MSU football returns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Spartan football is back!

MSU plays Northwestern tonight and although the game is in Chicago, East Lansing bars are expecting a huge turnout.

Later today come kick-off, managers at Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe hope for a full house.

“It just felt completely different, it felt off. We were not as busy; it was just bad. We missed it that’s for sure,” said Savana Palacio, a supervisor at Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe,

Palacio has managed the restaurant for years. She says now that COVID restrictions have been lifted, she’s excited for Michigan State’s first game.

“I’m ready to see a full house. I’m ready to see the excitement the loudness, the fight song playing when MSU scores. I’m just ready to see the hype of it,” she said.

They are usually busiest when Michigan State plays at home, but they’re still prepared.

“We are expecting it hopefully to go well with it being Labor dDy weekend, it being an away game for their first game, we’re kind of just playing it by ear,” she said.

They’re trying their best to keep customers safe.

“Mask are always welcome for people who want to feel safe. Wiping tables down correctly, we’re still having some distance on stuff still,” she said.

Palacio is optimistic this year’s business will be better.

“We’re just going to kind of see what we get and what we don’t get, and just kind of prepare for the rest of the games after tonight,” she said.

