Twichell’s Cleaners and Tailors will close indefinitely August 31, according to a sign posted outside of the door of the business from the owners, the Lee Family.

In the note, they wrote, “it has been a privilege and an honor to serve the Michigan State University and East Lansing community for over 94 years. We are grateful for the support and patronage of our loyal customers over the years.”

