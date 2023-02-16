EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People in the Greater Lansing community have been showing up for each other following Monday’s shooting incident on MSU’s campus.

In this case, cats are showing up as well.

All this week, the Constellation Cat Café in East Lansing has offered free visits for MSU students.

According to goodtherapy.org, animal interaction can provide emotional support by helping increase oxytocin levels, which slows heart rates, lowers blood pressure and helps prevent stress hormone production — causing people to feel calmer and more at peace.

Argot Kramer, assistant manager at Constellation Cat Café, said that he has seen the benefits of customers coming to this welcoming and relaxing space.

“I was here when the shooting happened. I was down on the floor, as my body language shifted or something shifted, my cats knew because suddenly I was surrounded in a way I have never been before. It was very cathartic like I had this community beyond what can be spoken through words and I think that is what we’re giving people as well,” Kramer said.

MSU students, staff, and faculty can sign up for free visits on the Constellation Cat Café website.