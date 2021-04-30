East Lansing ‘cherishing’ the chance to play, sweeps Holt at home

The East Lansing baseball team runs off the field after taking game one of its doubleheader with Holt, on April 30. The Trojans would go on to take game two 7-6 and sweep the Rams.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Being a team with 12 seniors, the East Lansing baseball team is taking full advantage of its chance to play this season.

After last season was canceled, due to COVID-19, and a two-week pause to start the season the Trojans didn’t begin their season until April 19 versus Fowlerville. On Thursday, April 29, the rain put caused the Trojans’ game with Holt to be postponed until Friday.

East Lansing took its first lead of the game in the second inning. After a home run to right-field, the Trojans took a 2-1 lead on a third strike wild pitch that scored Charlie Wilk.

The Trojans added another run in the 3rd inning, but the Rams came back to tie things up in the 4th inning – Eddie McDonald sent an R.B.I single to left-field and Tyler Yemc reached first on a fielder’s choice.

In the next half inning, East Lansing took the lead right back on an error that allowed Will Knapp to score from third. It was the second time in the game that EL responded in the bottom half of an inning to take the lead.

“That’s something we’ve talked about a lot. Number one we put some runs on and we want to have a shutdown,” East Lansing baseball coach, Mark Pendred said. “If they put some runs on, we have to score again.”

“Marty (Johnson) pitched one heck of a game and Connor (Gott), behind the plate, played one heck of a game back there and kept the balls in front of them,” East Lansing senior pitcher Ethan Cullen said. “It was a good team win for us.”

After scoring two in the 4th inning, the Trojans added a run in both the 5th and 6th inning to take down Holt, 7-3. East Lansing scored another seven runs in the second game of the doubleheader, 7-6, to sweep the Rams.

“These senior guys missed last year and I’m just happy they’re out here playing. That’s all we want to do, get as many games in this year and just let these kids play the game,” Pendred said.

“Just cherishing the moments as they go along,” Cullen said. “With COVID it really made me realize time flies, especially when you can’t be with people, so just cherishing everything that’s all.”