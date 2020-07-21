East Lansing chooses interim mayor pro tem, looks to hire new attorney and fill two council seats

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– East Lansing is looking to fill two vacant seats on the city council and hire new legal representation, after a decision to fire the city’s attorney prompted the sudden resignations of former Mayor Ruth Beier and Councilmember Mark Meadows last Tuesday.

“The work doesn’t stop. We’ve got a lot of really big issues coming up here and whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing we do need to move forward and we’re going to have to do that whether we like it or not,” Mayor Aaron Stephens said.

Stephens admitted he didn’t ask for the role, but said he’s ready to step up and do the job effectively.

“I will serve and we will move forward,” he said.

Monday night, Mayor Stephens nominated Councilmember Jessy Gregg as the interim Mayor Pro Tem. The council also discussed how they’ll move forward with hiring new legal representation.

City officials are preparing proposals for a one-year contract with a new city attorney, with potential for renewal.

The city also needs to fill two seats on the council. That process is normally carried out by a public election, but since the city charter requires the seats to be filled within 30 days following a resignation, the two new councilmembers will be chosen through an application process. The term will expire after the next city election in November of 2021.

Any eligible person can fill out a general application online or in-person starting Tuesday. The application will close on Monday, July 27, and on Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m. the council will hold a special meeting where they’ll seek public input on which questions they’d like applicants to answer.

The first round of public interviews will take place Thursday, July 30 from 5-9 p.m. If more time is needed to interview applicants, interviews will continue starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 31. Saturday, August 1 at 10 a.m., the council will make a decision on which two people will fill the seats.

More information will become available on the City of East Lansing’s website.

The virtual meeting schedule can be found here.