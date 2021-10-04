East Lansing City Clerk’s satellite office opens at Brody Hall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ahead of the November 2, 2021 general election, the East Lansing City Clerk’s office has opened a satellite office at Brody Hall on Michigan State University campus.

“I am excited to continue expanding the availability of early voting services for students,” said East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster in a press release. “This campus pilot initiative will ensure students, who are East Lansing residents, have convenient opportunities to register to vote, obtain an absentee ballot and return their ballot. The satellite office is also a resource for questions about the voting process for all.”

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, regular hours at the satellite location will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

