EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council discussed potential ballot language Wednesday that would allow alcohol at city-sponsored events.

According to East Lansing Planning, Building and Development Director Tom Fehrenbach, voters in the general election on November 8 would get the chance to amend the city charter and allow alcohol at city-sponsored events, such as award ceremonies and festivals.

Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg supported the idea, noting that the East Lansing community has expressed interest in having a beer tent at the East Lansing Art Festival.

Mayor Ron Bacon noted that the City Charter is easy to amend if the potential ballot language is approved by voters.

Fehrenbach said that staff will work with the city attorney to create a ballot resolution by July.