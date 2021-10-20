East Lansing City Council issues ordinance to prohibit hair-based discrimination

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council issued ordinance 1508 on Wednesday which prohibits hair-based discrimination.

The ordinance reads: “Race includes traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles. For purposes of this definition, ‘protective hairstyles’ includes, but is not limited to, such hairstyles as braids, locks, twists, and knots.”

“As a person of color and a mother of three children with curls and kinks, I am a wearer or have been a wearer of braids, locks, twists and knots and I would like to believe, again, when I walk through doors or when my children walk through doors or people walk through doors, that we’re seen in the same regard as someone that has straight hair. I appreciate this, so thank you, Elaine, and thank you, everybody. It’s nice to make those moves to let people know that they belong and they are being thought of and we are trying to be inclusive,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dana Watson.