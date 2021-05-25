East Lansing City Council proposal would close Albert Ave for month of June

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing City Council proposal would, if passed, close 2-lanes on Albert Ave. between M.A.C. Ave and Abbott Rd during the month of June.

The proposal’s goal is to expand outdoor dining for East Lansing restaurants and to create a more “pedestrian-centric” downtown area.

The proposal includes plans to create signage that would indicate the closures are for retail and recreation purposes, and not for construction as to draw in foot traffic.

The proposal includes two alternate plans.

The Pedlet Plan would close the area just the south lane of Albert Ave. and create an alternative pedestrian walkway in the street.

The Lane Closure on Albert Ave plan would develop a signage plan to help downtown visitors navigate around the lane closures and “beautify” the area, making it more inviting and less like a construction zone.

The proposal would allow for the City Council to reconsider the closure at the end of June and determine whether or not to continue the closure.

The proposal can be read here.