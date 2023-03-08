UPDATE (1:32 P.M. – 03/08/2023) — The City of East Lansing updated the status of the East Lansing City Hall lock down.

“At this time, it is believed that all necessary actions have been taken to ensure public safety. No further actions by the community are required. A shelter in place order for the community at large has not been issued and is not expected to be issued,” the update said.

Officials added that the potential threat has a “possible connection” to ELPD.

The ELPD is continuing to investigate as more information becomes available.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Public Safety sent a notice Wednesday saying that the City Hall doors have locked due to a potential threat.

East Lansing officials announced that the East Lansing Police Department is investigating a threat associated with the department.

“ELPD is actively investigating a potential threat associated with the ELPD. We have locked all City Hall doors. ELPD staff will be present at the doors,” the statement read.

