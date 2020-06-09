East Lansing City Manager outlines next steps to address racial inequality

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas has released the city’s plan to address racial inequality following nationwide protests and activism surrounding police brutality and racism against the Black community.

“We categorically and unequivocally denounce racism, injustice and discrimination in all forms. We are committed to dismantling the systemic inequalities in City government and working with staff and the community to make East Lansing an inclusive, welcoming and affirming place to live, work, visit and do business,” he wrote.

In the plan, Lahanas said the City plans to create a full-time position for a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion administrator for the City of East Lansing who will focus on building relationships with the LGBTQIA+ community; immigrants; refugees; students; persons with disabilities; and Black, Indigenous and/or People of Color (BIPOC).

The city will also lead a full organizational cultural realignment that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in recruitment, hiring and all policies as they relate to government operations.

Lahanas said the city will Host anti-bias and diversity training for the entire City of East Lansing workforce.

The plan also outlines future work with the Independent Police Oversight Commission to examine and evaluate police and policing practices in the City to ensure they align with the City’s stated core values and make changes as necessitated by these findings.

Lastly, the city of East Lansing plans to incorporate anti-racism and anti-discrimination as an ongoing strategic priority within the City organization.