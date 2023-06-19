EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Official city of East Lansing offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

This includes:

East Lansing City Hall

54-B District Court

East Lansing Public Works Department

East Lansing Public Library

East Lansing Prime Time

There will also be no yard waste or trash collection on June 19.

The Hannah Community Center will be open during its normal hours of operation. However, the ELHCC will be closed on Sundays in July and August.

East Lansing also announced that fireworks will be permitted on personal property on June 19 from 11a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

For safety tips and tricks from the fire department, check out East Lansing’s website.

Juneteenth is the celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation being read to the slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1865, informing them of their freedom. Slaves in Texas did not find out about the Emancipation Proclamation until two years after it was issued, making them the last group to be freed.