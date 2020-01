EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The East Lansing Parking and Code Enforcement, also known as P.A.C.E., is handing out tickets and warnings to residents who haven’t cleared the snow and ice off their sidewalks.

If you do get a ticket, the fine is likely to be around $90.

P.A.C.E. started handing out the tickets at 5 o’clock this evening.

