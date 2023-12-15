LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing’s police accountability body has made recommendations to the policies on use of force in the local police department, the city announced in a news release Friday.

The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission formed in 2021 after City Council approved a resolution to establish the commission.

At the Dec. 6 meeting, ELIPOC issued recommendations to the East Lansing Police Department’s use of force/response to resistance policy.

“The commission encourages the department to manage its operations and train its officers to use the minimum degree of force necessary to enforce the law and to avoid the use of force altogether when possible,” said ELIPOC Commission Vice Chair Chris Root.

ELPD Chief Kim Johnson will now make the decision on whether to adopt the recommendations into policy, according to ELIPOC Chair Erick Williams.

According to the news release from the city, ELIPOC drew its recommendations from the American Law Institute’s Principles on the Use of Force; the policies of the Berkeley, California police department; and model policies from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

ELIPOC’S policy recommendations to ELPD included:

Chokeholds should be prohibited.

Officers should be required to intervene if they see fellow officers using force improperly.

Officers should document each incident when they use force, on the same day as the incident. The department should review past incidents with a view to preventing the need for force in future incidents.

ELIPOC began developing the recommendations for changes to the department’s policies after East Lansing police shot a man in the parking lot of an East Lansing Meijer store in April 2022, according to Commission Chair Williams.

“The community was disturbed, and there were people who petitioned us to [make these recommendations],” Williams said.

A fatal shooting involving Lansing Police Department officers happened this month on Dec. 1.