East Lansing considers creating outdoor dining areas in anticipation of restaurants reopening

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– It could be a while before bars and restaurants are back to normal and even when dine-in resumes, the city is anticipating there will be new rules that have to be followed. That’s why the City of East Lansing is considering new ordinances that would allow for expanded outdoor restaurant seating.

“We think it’s likely that restaurants will need to reduce occupancy limits to allow for the distancing,” Thomas Fehrenbach, the city’s Community and Economic Development Administrator said during the council’s Tuesday night meeting.

To help ease the seating burden, the city is looking at a variety of spaces that could be used to create more outdoor dining areas. Concrete barriers, for example, could be used to section off areas to place spaced out tables and surrounding streets might be blocked off to create a pedestrian promenade.

“I think the initial concept is to provide an enclosure which would be installed for a couple months allowing patrons of downtown to visit local restaurants, get takeout then have the option to enjoy it in a socially distanced community setting,” Fehrenbach said.

The open-air seating locations being considered are:

(1) Albert Avenue from East of the Center City Parking ramp entrance to M.A.C.

Avenue, including the Ann Street Plaza area.

(2) Bailey parking lot #11.

(3) The parking area along the north side of Valley Court.

“All of which I think will be attractive to individuals coming downtown to spend time,” Council-member Mark Meadows said.

Meadows added that he believes the city should move forward as quickly as possible on the plan, but the council still has to hash out some details like whether or not people would be able to consume alcohol in the seating areas, if there should be time limits, and where food and drink can come from.

“People can always take beer or wine out from the other stores, the takeaway stores like CVS or 7-11, but this is specifically to try to help the restaurants,” East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas said.

Lahanas added that some people might have concerns with dining-out when restaurants reopen, so the outdoor seating would give them the ability to still support those businesses, but have the option to enjoy the food away from others.

The seating areas would be in place from June 1 through August 15 and could be used between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

Before moving forward, an official ordinance will need to be brought to the council and a public hearing will be held.

That ordinance is expected to be brought up at the next virtual council meeting on May 26th.