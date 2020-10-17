East Lansing continues to roll, tops Grand Ledge 41-6

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Bill Feraco and his No. 2 East Lansing Trojans improved to 5-0 on Friday night thanks to a 41-6 victory against CAAC Blue opponent Grand Ledge.

The Trojans’ offense waisted no time getting on the board, EL led 7-0 after the first quarter, and in the second the Trojans found another gear.

Junior quarterback Ambrose Wilson connected with Mason Woods for a 27-yard touchdown. Then, with 3:06 remaining in the first half Wilson kept the momentum going by sneaking it in from a yard out to give EL a 20-0 lead.

However, the highlight of the night came from senior lineman Teaghn Hamilton. With 29 seconds left before the half, Sebastian Smith sacked Jeff Kolb forcing the Comets to fumble the ball and Hamilton was there for the scoop and score. A 39-yard return to give the Trojans a 27-0 lead at the half.

East Lansing will close the regular season on the road next Friday night, in Week 6, with another CAAC Blue conference game against Okemos (0-5).