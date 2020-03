East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

Costco workers handed out the last of their toilet paper supply this morning as shoppers scrambled to stock up on resources in preparation to self-quarantine after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan’s first two cases of coronavirus this week.

The Costco is located at 2540 E Saginaw Hwy, East Lansing, MI

