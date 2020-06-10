East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts updates on re-opening of park amenities

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — As the City of East Lansing continues to progress toward further phases of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, City officials have decided to re-open certain outdoor parks and recreation amenities sooner than previously announced.

• Pickleball courts will re-open on Monday, June 15.

• The restrooms at Patriarche Park will re-open on Monday, June 15.

• Outdoor basketball and tennis courts will re-open on Wednesday, June 17.

• The Northern Tail Dog Park will re-open on Wednesday, June 17.

• Outdoor playgrounds will re-open on Monday, June 22.

Community members are still asked to practice physical distancing, frequent hand washing and other protective measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when utilizing these outdoor amenities for their safety and the safety of others.

Outdoor pavilions and picnic shelters will continue to remain closed until at least July 13 and community members are reminded that the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the entire 2020 summer season. The re-opening status of the City’s outdoor sports complexes is still being evaluated at this time.

Community members are encouraged to continue to stay connected with the City in order to remain updated on additional operational changes and re-opening plans in the coming weeks and months: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/1897/Stay-Connected.