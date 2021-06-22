East Lansing Downtown Development Authority launches grant program to help local businesses

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) allocated $43,000 to launch an Outdoor Area Expansion and Beautification Grant Program.

The purpose of the new program is to provide financial assistance to support local businesses with their outdoor dining, seating, and shopping. The program provides a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $2,500 per eligible business for approved infrastructure plan design.

“This grant program is one of several initiatives the DDA has implemented to stimulate commerce and support downtown businesses,” said DDA Chairperson Peter Dewan. “Beautification and outdoor expansion efforts will enhance East Lansing’s ability to become a destination location for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

For more information visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/outdoorexpansiongrants.