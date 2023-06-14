EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing’s City Council could be adding two more seats to the table. Members are also looking at moving the swearing date for new members.

City Council members are also looking to move regular city elections to even-numbered years.

Mayor Ron Bacon said several councilmember resignations in 2021 brought the idea to the members.

“Even with [a] five-member group, we don’t, haven’t been able to engage everything that’s been going on, particularly in the community and things that have really come up that one of us should be able to attend and we just can’t,” said Bacon.

Bacon says growing the council from five to seven can help keep the city on track by having more members overseeing city committees.

In 2021, he says the council had a history of struggling to meet member attendance requirements to even start a council meeting. He expects the growth will also add new voices to the table.

“We still want to make sure we are able to attract and have participation from a broad demographic of members of our community. I think those are simple variables there,” said Bacon.

Pro-Tem mayor Jessy Gregg said the council has also had to move around critical agenda items to make sure all of the members can make it.

The proposed resolution faced little opposition from the council.

Councilmember Dana Watson asked if a note on population size should be added to the ballot question to explain to voters the need for two extra seats.

According to 2020 census data, East Lansing had just over 47,700 residents.

Final votes on all three resolutions are expected at later city council meetings.