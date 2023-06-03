EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Family Aquatic center officially opens for the summer season on Saturday.

The outdoor water park opens for the public starting Saturday at 11 a.m. It will remain open through Sept. 4, with regular daily hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center has a number of fun water attractions, including a frog slide, a splash park, multiple slides, a diving board and a large sunbathing deck. There’s even a concession stand and a grassy area for picnicking.

Daily rates for the aquatic center are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors who are 60 years or older and free for children who are 2 years old or younger. After 5 p.m., the rate is reduced by $1.

“We are very excited for opening day! The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center is a destination for so many community members each summer. We cannot wait to see all their happy faces again this year and hear the sounds of splashing and giggling that make it feel like summer,” East Lansing Parks, Recreation & Arts Director Cathy DeShambo said.

.The water park may be closed periodically through the season in case of inclement weather. To keep up with the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center’s schedule and check for updates, visit cityofeastlansing.com/AquaticCenter.