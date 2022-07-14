EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After two years of inactivity, the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center is reopening Friday.

The Aquatic Center spent two years closed, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park includes three water slides, a diving board, sunbathing deck, a splash park and more.

The center will be open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Friday, July 15 to Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day.)

Due to the shorter season, season passes will not be sold. Instead, visitors can purchase 10-visit passes.

To learn more about pricing and rates, click here.