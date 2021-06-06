East Lansing farmers market to open this morning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- In just a few hours people will be able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from local vendors.

However, because of the pandemic things will look different this time around with some covid protocols still in place.

If you are planning on heading out there it’s important to remember that all customers must wear a mask and social distance.



Event organizers are also asking those who purchase food to consume it outside of the market area. There will be a designated entrance and exit and also a capacity limit.

The 2021 farmer’s market season will run until October 31st, every Sunday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m in Valley Court Park in East Lansing.



The city says they are expecting to see a thousand people visit on each market day.

If you are one of the first 100 people to visit the market today you will receive a $2 coupon.