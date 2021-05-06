East Lansing Film Festival to return in June

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 23rd annual East Lansing Film Festival will be returning this year, despite the pandemic.

The film festival will be held at Celebration Cinema in Lansing and will take place June 10 through 13.

The festival is in-person only with no streaming options.

“Every precaution has been made to secure a safe and enjoyable experience,” said the Festival in a press release

“Spaced out seating, excellent air circulation, only reserved seating, no overbooking, hand-sanitizer everywhere.”