East Lansing fire chief, former Lansing fire chief retires

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- East Lansing Fire Chief Randy Talifarro is retiring on June 11, 2021, after 20 years of work with East Lansing.

Talifarro additionally served as the Lansing Fire Chief for some time when the East Lansing and Lansing fire departments combined administrative duties.

“Chief Talifarro has proudly served our community with professionalism, efficiency and diligence over the last 20 years,” expressed East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “We are grateful for Chief Talifarro’s leadership in East Lansing, the knowledge and expertise that he brought with him to the role and for his continued support, particularly over the last year as he has led us through the emergency management of a public health crisis”

Talifarro has worked in fire service for 35 years.