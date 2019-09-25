East Lansing Fire Department Receives $462,500 FEMA Grant

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Fire Department has received a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The $462,500 grant will be used to hire three additional firefighters and will be dispersed in increments over a three-year period.

“We are very appreciative of FEMA, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters and our Councilmembers that support this public safety grant program,” East Lansing Fire Chief Randall Talifarro said in a press release. “We are grateful to receive this funding, as it will help us support our mission and our community.”



