East Lansing Football Showing Ford Field Potential

The excitement at an East Lansing football practice can be felt in every exercise. This group of young athletes have been away from each other and the sport they love for months. So finally having the ability to simply practice, is a welcomed activity.

While the possibility of a high school football season is still uncertain, senior guard Teaghn Hamilton, senior linebacker Nick Pulley, and senior tackle and Michigan State commit Ethan Boyd couldn’t be happier to get back to work.

“It feels amazing, great feeling!” said Pulley. “I didn’t know if we’d come back together but it feels amazing to have everybody back.”

“Everybody’s excited to play, everybody thinking that we’re not gonna have a season at first and everything gets back open and we start practicing again,” said Hamilton. “Everybody’s just excited and happy to be out here working.”

The Trojans have an extremely talented roster with Ethan Boyd already committed to MSU and the top ranked wide receiver in the state of Michigan for the class of 2021, Andrel Anthony. With their sights set on the fall season, the Trojans see themselves reaching their ultimate goal at Ford Field, winning a state championship.

“I think we can make it to Ford Field, I think right now is the most important time on how to get the working hard in the off-season,” said Boyd. “Right now I think we’re doing a pretty good job of that and I think it’s definitely doable.”

For the East Lansing Head Coach, Bill Feraco, he appreciates the confidence of his players but knows it will take a lot of work achieve their goals.

“All dreams have to have to start in that manner and that’s a lofty goal but the action that it takes,” said Feraco. “We tell the kids on almost a daily basis that alright, what’s your purpose for being here today and hopefully it’s to improve. You know you have to challenge yourself and you have to hold yourself accountable. It’s not so much the pieces you have it’s how the pieces fit in the puzzle so we’re looking to figure all those things out.”

The Trojans are currently in their third week of workouts and are eager to implement more contact drills when it is deemed safe to do so.