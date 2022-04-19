EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — For almost two years, one mid-Michigan couple has been planning to open a coffee, wine, and book store in the greater Lansing area. And after years of work, it’s finally here to get you “Hooked.”

Matt and Sarah Grossman are both professors at Michigan State University and decided during the pandemic that they would move forward with this shop and say it’s something that the area needed.

“My wife and I spent a lot of time at coffee shops and wine bars all over the country and we decided that we wanted something like that here,” said Matt Grossman.

The Hooked wine, coffee and book shop is located on E. Michigan Ave. across from Sparrow Hospital’s Frandor drive-thru testing site and features thousands of books, a variety of coffee and once the liquor license goes through, a full wine bar.





When entering you will find multiple statement pieces from the Lansing area, along with pieces from Michigan State University. The owners say welcoming people is something they plan to always do.



“It’s also a place for tasting, regular tasting of wine and coffee, we’ll have regular monthly clubs where you can taste before you buy, so its an opportunity to learn more, as well as do a lot of good-tasting,” said Grossman.



As for now, the location offers a full coffee bar and books for purchase along with baked goods and other snacks. As the owners get more approval for liquor licensing, more will come.