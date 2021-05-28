East Lansing group recommends police oversight committee

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An East Lansing group formed to make recommendations about a police oversight committee says the city ought to form one.

A special commission formed to examine the issue says while an oversight committee is uncommon, it’s not unheard of. If it is transparent, it could improve community satisfaction with the police department.

The report includes some recommendations as well, like partnering with the Michigan State University law school.

The City’s attorney will now use the report to put together a proposal for the city council.