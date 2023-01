EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials have confirmed that East Lansing High School is on shelter-in-place lockdown order.

A notification from East Lansing High School that was sent to parents stated that a shelter-in-place lockdown order was issued at 10 a.m. while school officials investigate a report of a weapon onsite.

