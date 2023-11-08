EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With Veteran’s Day Sat. Nov. 11, East Lansing hosted a ceremony to honor those who have served.

At a ceremony at Hannah Community Center, at the “Medal of Honor Memorial,” attendees laid wreaths in honor of members of the service.

One veteran in attendance was former East Lansing Mayor Victor Loomis. He said he served in the army during Vietnam. He discussed his service and his fondest memories from his time – the friends he made.

“I have some fellow veterans that are no longer able to be present and celebrate,” he said. “And that makes it even more important for those of us who are here to then acknowledge their service and say, ‘Thank you.’”

He spoke of the impact of ceremonies honoring veterans are to the community.

“That’s very meaningful,” he said. “As a community, as a group of veterans and as an individual veteran.”

Brigadier General Scott House of the U.S. Army, honored four veterans with service bars. Those bars were presented for the service in the services, as well as their work for the city.

“We talk about service and sacrifice,” he said, “ we pay homage to that, but sometimes we forget about the achievements and the contributions which veterans make into our community.”

The ceremony put a focus on resources available for veterans.

“The Department of Military Veterans Affairs benefits through the state of Michigan,” says House. “There is a tremendous resource there that will help people. We need to remove the stigma from mental health. We need to make sure we reach out to people and have those conversations.”

Loomis agrees.

“Don’t be embarrassed. Don’t be afraid. Communicate,” he said.

Loomis said it is important to visit the local Veterans Administration to discover resources.