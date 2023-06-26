EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This Friday starting at 5 p.m., East Lansing will host its Pride festival at the downtown Albert EL Fresco plaza.

There will be lots of activities and vendors at the event. Starting at 6 p.m., Michigan-based pop artist J. Santino will perform.

Following J. Santino’s performance there will be a drag show that runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will have Pride-themed giveaways and several interactive games and other entertainment.

For more information, visit East Lansing’s official website.