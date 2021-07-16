East Lansing hotel opens MSU themed rooftop bar

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) The city of East Lansing welcomed a new hotel to its downtown area this summer, ‘The Graduate East Lansing.‘ A hotel that was designed to pay homage to Michigan State University.

The 10-floor hotel off Grand River on Evergreen Ave. features 194 Spartan decorated rooms, valet parking, a café and its biggest attraction, the ‘Graduate Rock Bar’ on its roof top, over looking Spartan Stadium.

‘Graduate Hotels’ are located across the country, all in college towns, and each decorated to pay homage to that college. The East Lansing location features trophy replicas, Spartan décor and East Lansing artifacts.

“Our design team found specific things that represent MSU, East Lansing and exactly what Mid-Michigan natives love and find interesting,” said Graduate East Lansing Sales Manager, Emily Childers.

The rooftop bar will open at 4pm, Friday, July 16, and will be open to the public for full access. Officials from the hotel say alumni’s who visit can expect to be rekindle the spirit of their alma mater within seconds.

Outdoor and indoor seating is offered for the rooftop bar, all surrounding its center piece, ‘The Rock’. The hotel itself has been accepting reservations since June and is expecting a large crowd, come fall.