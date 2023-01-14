EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing City Council met earlier today to interview candidates to fill a vacant seat left by Lisa Babcock’s resignation.

The forum was open to the public in East Lansing at the Hannah Community Center.

City council interviewed five people. Each candidate was given 30 minutes to respond to questions given by the East Lansing City Council members.

The seat is empty after council member Lisa Babcock resigned, she is a now judge the East Lansing 54-B District Court.

The East Lansing City Council voted 3-1 to make a final decision on Tuesday.