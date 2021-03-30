East Lansing Judge to Retire

East Lansing Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing’s 54B District Court will see a change at the top as Chief Judge Andrea Andrews Larkin has announced her retirement, effective June 1, 2021.

Larkin was first elected to her position in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018. She has lead the court for most of her tenure, as the court’s chief judge. City officials say Judge Larkin also worked with the court’s probation staff, to establish a sobriety court in 2014 and a drug treatment court in 2017.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the City of East Lansing and the State of Michigan in this role. I have been inspired by the two treatment courts, which I had the privilege to preside over during my time as a judge. I am grateful for the dedication and hard work of the court staff; my mentor and colleague, Judge Richard Ball; and the court’s able administration. It was a bittersweet decision, but after much reflection, I have concluded it’s time to transition to this next phase of life,” said Judge Larkin.

“Judge Larkin has provided exceptional service to the community in her role with the East Lansing 54B District Court,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “The treatment courts that she helped to establish and presided over during her tenure have helped numerous community members take important, life-changing steps toward recovery. We thank her for her service, and we wish her all the best in her retirement.”

East Lansing officials say Michigan’s constitution requires Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill vacancies in judicial office by appointment. There will be an application process for Judge Larkin’s vacancy, with a posting listed online at https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90501—,00.html.

The next election for the seat will take place in 2024.