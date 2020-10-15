East Lansing keeps season alive with shutout win over Swartz Creek

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The East Lansing boys soccer team (4-3-4) beat Swartz Creek Wednesday night 3-0 at the East Lansing Soccer Complex to advance in district play.

The Trojans got off to a hot start right out of the gate. Senior forward Will Knapp led the way. He scored two of East Lansing’s three goals.

“We came out here with the goal of having a shutout and scoring goals,” said Knapp. “Getting some in the back of the net was really good today.”

East Lansing will face either Grand Blanc or Lapeer on Monday in Fenton.